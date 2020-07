Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking garage media room package receiving

Located in Seattle's Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, Metro on First is situated just minutes from shops, restaurants, theatres, museums, parks, and galleries. We are five blocks from the Seattle Center. Entertain friends and enjoy unobstructed views of Puget Sound on our expansive rooftop deck. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because this is a smoke-free community. Make your home at Metro on First today.