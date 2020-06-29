4716 Delridge Way SW, #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking internet access

Convenient West Seattle Townhome! Easy access to West Seattle Bridge less than a minute away makes Downtown and freeways easily accessible. Walking distance to park, play-fields, coffee shop and grocery mart. Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants and activities including West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and Trader Joes! Well-built 2006 Townhome that features brand new dark wood laminate floors throughout the main floor, new carpet upstairs, a cozy gas fireplace, new gas stove, fridge and microwave, granite tile counters, tile back-splash and maple cabinets in kitchen, a breakfast bar, custom tile shower, designer paint throughout, a private fenced rear patio, W/D in unit and one off-street parking space (plus easy street parking). New fridge and microwave, and new floors upstairs. SMALL DOGS considered case by case. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Contact Joe for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.