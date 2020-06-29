All apartments in Seattle
4716 Delridge Way SW, #B

4716 Delridge Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Convenient West Seattle Townhome! Easy access to West Seattle Bridge less than a minute away makes Downtown and freeways easily accessible. Walking distance to park, play-fields, coffee shop and grocery mart. Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants and activities including West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and Trader Joes! Well-built 2006 Townhome that features brand new dark wood laminate floors throughout the main floor, new carpet upstairs, a cozy gas fireplace, new gas stove, fridge and microwave, granite tile counters, tile back-splash and maple cabinets in kitchen, a breakfast bar, custom tile shower, designer paint throughout, a private fenced rear patio, W/D in unit and one off-street parking space (plus easy street parking). New fridge and microwave, and new floors upstairs. SMALL DOGS considered case by case. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Contact Joe for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have any available units?
4716 Delridge Way SW, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have?
Some of 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Delridge Way SW, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B offers parking.
Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have a pool?
No, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have accessible units?
No, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Delridge Way SW, #B has units with dishwashers.
