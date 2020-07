Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking on-site laundry online portal package receiving smoke-free community

- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue

One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom

The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo

Large deck with a nice view

Natural light floods into the kitchen and spacious living room

Washer and dryer in unit, ample amount of storage space in closets

Hardwood floors throughout apartment

Bus Route located right out front goes directly downtown



(RLNE4834772)