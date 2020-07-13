All apartments in Seattle
Stream Fifteen

605 15th Ave E · (206) 899-4333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 605 15th Avenue E #405 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 605 15th Avenue E #306 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Unit 605 15th Avenue E #406 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stream Fifteen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
605 15th Avenue E #303 Available 06/07/20 Stream Fifteen, keeping the hill the greenest green in Seattle. - Stream Fifteen is the newest apartment building to join the 15th Avenue neighborhood on Seattle's Capitol Hill. Quaint and quiet, Stream Fifteen has everything you're looking for! Within blocks of your new address, sip on a cup of coffee at Caf Ladro or Victrola, walk or run around beautiful Volunteer Park. Wrap up a long day with a bite and a cocktail at Rione XIII, Smith, or Bar Cotto. Did we mention that Stream Fifteen is built with a net zero carbon footprint?! That's right, not only will you love where you live, you'll feel good about it too. We're keeping Seattle green!

For more details or to arrange a tour, please call us.

(RLNE2022303)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $20/adult key fob deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
Parking Details: $150 monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stream Fifteen have any available units?
Stream Fifteen has 4 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Stream Fifteen have?
Some of Stream Fifteen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stream Fifteen currently offering any rent specials?
Stream Fifteen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stream Fifteen pet-friendly?
Yes, Stream Fifteen is pet friendly.
Does Stream Fifteen offer parking?
Yes, Stream Fifteen offers parking.
Does Stream Fifteen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stream Fifteen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stream Fifteen have a pool?
No, Stream Fifteen does not have a pool.
Does Stream Fifteen have accessible units?
Yes, Stream Fifteen has accessible units.
Does Stream Fifteen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stream Fifteen has units with dishwashers.
