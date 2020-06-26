Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c78a5005e ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3c78a5005e/4217-burke-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103 **Available 7/15/19** Welcome to the heart of Wallingford! where walkscore.com calls it a \"walker\'s paradise\" with an excellent public transit score and \"very bikeable.\" Plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests! live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Wallingford Play field, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This Stunning 1914 Craftsman style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, dining room, living room with fireplace and built-ins, sun room and attic converted to livable space with views from the deck. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard (included with rent) with a spacious backyard, great for entertaining. Owner is seeking a 12 month lease with plans to return in August 2020. Please note: the Garage is not included as part of the rental and this home comes UN-Furnished. Tenant pays ALL utilities, Landscaping is included with rent, First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) $2500 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 application fee (per adult). HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas HeatingSystems: Other Num parking spaces: 2