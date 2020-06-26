All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4217 Burke Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4217 Burke Ave N
Last updated June 10 2019 at 5:19 PM

4217 Burke Ave N

4217 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4217 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c78a5005e ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3c78a5005e/4217-burke-ave-n-seattle-wa-98103 **Available 7/15/19** Welcome to the heart of Wallingford! where walkscore.com calls it a \"walker\'s paradise\" with an excellent public transit score and \"very bikeable.\" Plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests! live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Wallingford Play field, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This Stunning 1914 Craftsman style home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, dining room, living room with fireplace and built-ins, sun room and attic converted to livable space with views from the deck. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard (included with rent) with a spacious backyard, great for entertaining. Owner is seeking a 12 month lease with plans to return in August 2020. Please note: the Garage is not included as part of the rental and this home comes UN-Furnished. Tenant pays ALL utilities, Landscaping is included with rent, First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified) $2500 Refundable Security Deposit, $45 application fee (per adult). HeatingFuels: Electric, Gas HeatingSystems: Other Num parking spaces: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Burke Ave N have any available units?
4217 Burke Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Burke Ave N have?
Some of 4217 Burke Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Burke Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Burke Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Burke Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Burke Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4217 Burke Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Burke Ave N offers parking.
Does 4217 Burke Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Burke Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Burke Ave N have a pool?
No, 4217 Burke Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Burke Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4217 Burke Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Burke Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Burke Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University