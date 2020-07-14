All apartments in Seattle
1404 Boylston.
Seattle, WA
1404 Boylston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

1404 Boylston

1404 Boylston Ave · (206) 800-8962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
* LIMITED TIME LEASING SPECIAL: $99 DEPOSIT (OAC)! * Get in touch with our leasing team for details. *
Location

1404 Boylston Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
First Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 304 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,235

Studio · 1 Bath · 283 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,260

Studio · 1 Bath · 283 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1404 Boylston.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
green community
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
green community
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
key fob access
online portal
Your new Capitol Hill apartment at 1404 Boylston is all about the proximity to everything. Positioned on top of Capitol Hill, your commute will be a breeze. On the corner of Boylston Avenue and East Union Street, you will be just steps away from the best that Seattle has to offer. Our community is just a short drive to the area's largest employers, allowing those relocating to the area to find convenient work and making daily commutes for those already working in the area shorter - giving you more free time to enjoy the sights of Seattle! 1404 Boylston is designed with your urban lifestyle in mind. 1404 Boylston offers studio and loft units in a variety of layouts including units with private terraces and patios.Live in one of the city's most prominent nightlife, entertainment districts, and in the center of Seattle's counterculture community. Capitol Hill takes pride in being one of the most unique, diverse, and culturally rich areas of the Northwest. The neighborhoods' restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: U-Park Systems next door and zone parking (street parking).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1404 Boylston have any available units?
1404 Boylston has 9 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Boylston have?
Some of 1404 Boylston's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Boylston currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Boylston is offering the following rent specials: * LIMITED TIME LEASING SPECIAL: $99 DEPOSIT (OAC)! * Get in touch with our leasing team for details. *
Is 1404 Boylston pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Boylston is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Boylston offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Boylston offers parking.
Does 1404 Boylston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Boylston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Boylston have a pool?
No, 1404 Boylston does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Boylston have accessible units?
No, 1404 Boylston does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Boylston have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Boylston does not have units with dishwashers.

