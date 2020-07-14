Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking green community ceiling fan

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator green community bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly key fob access online portal

Your new Capitol Hill apartment at 1404 Boylston is all about the proximity to everything. Positioned on top of Capitol Hill, your commute will be a breeze. On the corner of Boylston Avenue and East Union Street, you will be just steps away from the best that Seattle has to offer. Our community is just a short drive to the area's largest employers, allowing those relocating to the area to find convenient work and making daily commutes for those already working in the area shorter - giving you more free time to enjoy the sights of Seattle! 1404 Boylston is designed with your urban lifestyle in mind. 1404 Boylston offers studio and loft units in a variety of layouts including units with private terraces and patios.Live in one of the city's most prominent nightlife, entertainment districts, and in the center of Seattle's counterculture community. Capitol Hill takes pride in being one of the most unique, diverse, and culturally rich areas of the Northwest. The neighborhoods' restaurants