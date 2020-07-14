All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Cosmopolitan

400 NE 45th St · (833) 399-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cosmopolitan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
internet access
Central to Everything

Cosmopolitan Apartments is located in the U District of Seattle. If you enjoy outside recreation, city parks, gardens, the Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake are just minutes away. If you like to bicycle, we are just blocks away from the Burke Gilman Trail. This trail will lead you to the vibrant and growing neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard or head the other direction and adventure to the suburb of Woodinville. Sample fine wines and micro-brews at Chateau St. Michelle or the Red Hook Brewery.

With our central Seattle location, whatever you're looking for, you will find it nearby at Cosmopolitan Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30.95 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 125 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cosmopolitan have any available units?
Cosmopolitan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Cosmopolitan have?
Some of Cosmopolitan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cosmopolitan currently offering any rent specials?
Cosmopolitan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cosmopolitan pet-friendly?
Yes, Cosmopolitan is pet friendly.
Does Cosmopolitan offer parking?
Yes, Cosmopolitan offers parking.
Does Cosmopolitan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cosmopolitan have a pool?
No, Cosmopolitan does not have a pool.
Does Cosmopolitan have accessible units?
Yes, Cosmopolitan has accessible units.
Does Cosmopolitan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cosmopolitan has units with dishwashers.

