Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly internet access

Central to Everything



Cosmopolitan Apartments is located in the U District of Seattle. If you enjoy outside recreation, city parks, gardens, the Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake are just minutes away. If you like to bicycle, we are just blocks away from the Burke Gilman Trail. This trail will lead you to the vibrant and growing neighborhoods of Fremont and Ballard or head the other direction and adventure to the suburb of Woodinville. Sample fine wines and micro-brews at Chateau St. Michelle or the Red Hook Brewery.



With our central Seattle location, whatever you're looking for, you will find it nearby at Cosmopolitan Apartments.