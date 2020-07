Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking internet access key fob access lobby

Come live at the Gateway to Capitol Hill. We are positioned on the Pike-Pine corridor, surrounded by the best neighborhoods, restaurants, shopping, dining and clubs in Seattle. It's like an expansion pack for Capitol Hill. Live here and go where you want, when you want, without the constraints of a car. Walk out the front door and find yourself in Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, Belltown, or the Central Business district in mere minutes.