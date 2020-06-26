All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3818 13th Ave W Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3818 13th Ave W Unit C
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3818 13th Ave W Unit C

3818 13th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3818 13th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Queen Anne! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/d0366a400e

Stunning 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with SEA VIEW! Wonderful upper floor entertaining spaces & a kitchen built for a chef. Tons of storage & soaring ceilings. Master suite with large double shower. Large 1 heated car garage with storage. Incredible Salmon Bay & Olympic Views can be seen from the big French windows in both living room & master. Also there is a rooftop deck for summer BBQ. Lockbox is on door next to garage.

The location can't be beat when living here! You are close to so many things in Seattle area but also nestled in a quiet neighborhood of Queen Anne. Great restaurants and entertainment in the Lower Queen Anne area. Short Uber ride to the stadiums to watch sporting events, Space Needle, Seattle Art Museum & Pike Place Market. Short walk to D line to Seattle DT, Amazon, Uber, Dropbox; Route 31, 32 UW, Google Seattle; Route 29 to Seattle DT & Amazon. Come experience all that Seattle has to offer!

When going to tour the property please use this address: 3812 13th Ave W #C Seattle,WA 98119

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4695896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have any available units?
3818 13th Ave W Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have?
Some of 3818 13th Ave W Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 13th Ave W Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3818 13th Ave W Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 13th Ave W Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C offers parking.
Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have a pool?
No, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 13th Ave W Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 13th Ave W Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University