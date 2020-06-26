3818 13th Ave W Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhome in Queen Anne! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/d0366a400e



Stunning 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with SEA VIEW! Wonderful upper floor entertaining spaces & a kitchen built for a chef. Tons of storage & soaring ceilings. Master suite with large double shower. Large 1 heated car garage with storage. Incredible Salmon Bay & Olympic Views can be seen from the big French windows in both living room & master. Also there is a rooftop deck for summer BBQ. Lockbox is on door next to garage.



The location can't be beat when living here! You are close to so many things in Seattle area but also nestled in a quiet neighborhood of Queen Anne. Great restaurants and entertainment in the Lower Queen Anne area. Short Uber ride to the stadiums to watch sporting events, Space Needle, Seattle Art Museum & Pike Place Market. Short walk to D line to Seattle DT, Amazon, Uber, Dropbox; Route 31, 32 UW, Google Seattle; Route 29 to Seattle DT & Amazon. Come experience all that Seattle has to offer!



When going to tour the property please use this address: 3812 13th Ave W #C Seattle,WA 98119



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



