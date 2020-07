Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments concierge dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest suite internet access lobby smoke-free community

Settle into the Grand Library with your favorite author and delight in the warmth of the fireplace at our Belltown, Seattle apartments. Savor your morning coffee from a window seat on the waterfront. Or, gather some friends for dinner on the rooftop deck with breathtaking views of all there is to love here in Seattle.Your loft lifestyle is framed by a wall of windows featuring 10-13 foot ceilings. From just about anywhere in the building you can enjoy stunning skyline and water views. From sleek interior finishes to phenomenal amenities, and architectural surprises throughout — Walton is a thoughtful, purposeful place to call home.