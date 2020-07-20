2916 North West 83rd South

Amenities

Charming two bedroom, single level home available now in Ballard. This residence is full of old world charm complete with new carpet throughout. Entrance includes a coat closet and living room has plenty of windows letting lots of natural light in! Dining room sits just outside the kitchen. The kitchen comes with a new range, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space! First bedroom includes the bathroom with a stand up shower and a cupboard, under the sink vanity and medicine cabinet. Second bedroom includes a built in desk and cabinets above! House also includes a carport and a partially fenced yard on the west side of the house. Professional landscaping included! Tenants pay all utilities. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Wood fireplace is for candle use only, NO FIRES. Great location, near a variety of shopping hubs, Golden Gardens, dining facilities, and recreational centers. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom ( Twin or Full sized beds will fit best) 9ft. x 8.5ft and 8ft x 8ft - 0.75 Bath (inside one of the bedrooms) - New Carpets/Vinyl/Hardwoods - Full Washer and Dryer - Refrigerator - Large Yard partially fenced - Tenant Responsible For All Utilities - Lawn-care included! - Fireplace is for candle use only (no fires allowed) - Covered carport - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!