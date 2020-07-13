Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport internet access internet cafe online portal

If you’re looking for an apartment in Seattle with plenty of charm and character, you've found it. Overlook at Magnolia Apartment Homes combines a little piece of Seattle history with spacious apartments and great amenities designed to bring people together.



Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment in a variety of floor plans, and come home every day to a bright and welcoming place that reflects your style. The kitchen features a full appliance package, plenty of cabinetry to keep your groceries organized, and ample counter space where you can prepare delectable meals. A formal dining room sits right off the kitchen and provides a comfortable place to have a family-style dinner. The bright and spacious living room features plush carpeting, warm color tones, and plenty of space for conversational seating and entertaining. Beautiful sliding glass doors take up almost the entire rear wall of the apartment and provide a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. Step out onto