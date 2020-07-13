All apartments in Seattle
Overlook at Magnolia

Open Now until 6pm
3520 27th Pl W · (206) 488-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A227 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit B427 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit L222 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L224 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit B320 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit E125 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook at Magnolia.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
If you’re looking for an apartment in Seattle with plenty of charm and character, you've found it. Overlook at Magnolia Apartment Homes combines a little piece of Seattle history with spacious apartments and great amenities designed to bring people together.

Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment in a variety of floor plans, and come home every day to a bright and welcoming place that reflects your style. The kitchen features a full appliance package, plenty of cabinetry to keep your groceries organized, and ample counter space where you can prepare delectable meals. A formal dining room sits right off the kitchen and provides a comfortable place to have a family-style dinner. The bright and spacious living room features plush carpeting, warm color tones, and plenty of space for conversational seating and entertaining. Beautiful sliding glass doors take up almost the entire rear wall of the apartment and provide a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living. Step out onto

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage units: $10-50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook at Magnolia have any available units?
Overlook at Magnolia has 14 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook at Magnolia have?
Some of Overlook at Magnolia's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook at Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook at Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook at Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook at Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does Overlook at Magnolia offer parking?
Yes, Overlook at Magnolia offers parking.
Does Overlook at Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, Overlook at Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook at Magnolia have a pool?
No, Overlook at Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does Overlook at Magnolia have accessible units?
No, Overlook at Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook at Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Overlook at Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
