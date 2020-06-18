All apartments in Seattle
205 Nlrth 104th Street

205 North 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 North 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious apartment in Greenwood - Property Id: 137964

1500 square foot aptartment in a 4 plex. Clean, lots of light, very well thought out floorplan. Has 3 entries, and a daylight basement that could be a 3rd bedroom. Full sized kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher.
Washer and dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace. Off street covered free parking. Super close to bus. Grocery stores downtown greenwood shops and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137964p
Property Id 137964

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

