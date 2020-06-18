205 Nlrth 104th Street

Amenities
Spacious apartment in Greenwood - Property Id: 137964
1500 square foot aptartment in a 4 plex. Clean, lots of light, very well thought out floorplan. Has 3 entries, and a daylight basement that could be a 3rd bedroom. Full sized kitchen with stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher.
Washer and dryer in unit. Wood burning fireplace. Off street covered free parking. Super close to bus. Grocery stores downtown greenwood shops and restaurants.
No Pets Allowed
