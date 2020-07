Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym parking garage package receiving

Three20 Apartments in Seattle, WA is situated in the heart of the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood. This lively and electric part of town, known as the Pike-Pine Corridor, is home to an enticing array of restaurants, nightlife and shopping at many unique retailers. Our stylish apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hard surface flooring, modern kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-home washers/dryers. Take in city and water views with friends from our spectacular rooftop terrace. Three20 is the place to live, work and thrive.