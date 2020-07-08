Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Charming Wallingford Home Awaits You! - This charming home has a bright, spacious living room with almond carpet, an attractive fireplace and 3 picturesque bay windows. The adjoining formal dining room is ideal for entertaining and relaxing with friends. You'll love the arched doorways throughout the house which give the home a warm, timeless feeling. The classic kitchen has a sink, stove and refrigerator. There is a breakfast nook right off from the kitchen. This traditional home has two roomy bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom The large basement has a rec room, utility room and a new furnace. Close to shops and restaurants in the Wallingford area. This is the home you've been looking for! This 1,030 square foot house sits on a 2,720 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.



This property was built in 1915. The closest grocery stores are Durn Good Grocery and QFC. Nearby coffee shops include Irwin's, Eltana and Seattle Espresso Cart. Nearby restaurants include Rocking Wok Taiwanese Cuisine, Russells Seattle and Julia's of Wallingford. 1712 N 40th St is near Wallingford Playfield, Waterway 18 Park and Meridian Park. There are good bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 1712 N 40th St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.



Tenant pays all utilities, street parking available.



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2368846)