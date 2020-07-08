All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1712 N 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1712 N 40th St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1712 N 40th St

1712 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1712 North 40th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Wallingford Home Awaits You! - This charming home has a bright, spacious living room with almond carpet, an attractive fireplace and 3 picturesque bay windows. The adjoining formal dining room is ideal for entertaining and relaxing with friends. You'll love the arched doorways throughout the house which give the home a warm, timeless feeling. The classic kitchen has a sink, stove and refrigerator. There is a breakfast nook right off from the kitchen. This traditional home has two roomy bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom The large basement has a rec room, utility room and a new furnace. Close to shops and restaurants in the Wallingford area. This is the home you've been looking for! This 1,030 square foot house sits on a 2,720 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

This property was built in 1915. The closest grocery stores are Durn Good Grocery and QFC. Nearby coffee shops include Irwin's, Eltana and Seattle Espresso Cart. Nearby restaurants include Rocking Wok Taiwanese Cuisine, Russells Seattle and Julia's of Wallingford. 1712 N 40th St is near Wallingford Playfield, Waterway 18 Park and Meridian Park. There are good bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 1712 N 40th St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.

Tenant pays all utilities, street parking available.

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 paystubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2368846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 N 40th St have any available units?
1712 N 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 N 40th St have?
Some of 1712 N 40th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 N 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
1712 N 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 N 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 N 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 1712 N 40th St offer parking?
No, 1712 N 40th St does not offer parking.
Does 1712 N 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 N 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 N 40th St have a pool?
No, 1712 N 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 1712 N 40th St have accessible units?
No, 1712 N 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 N 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 N 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University