All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1631 N 145th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1631 N 145th St
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

1631 N 145th St

1631 North 145th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1631 North 145th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pet friendly
North Seattle/Shoreline 2BD1BA - Cute, bright and light 2BD 1BA Haller Lake area Rambler available now. This home is on large corner lot, fully fenced with garden areas, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom, it has good size modern kitchen with eating nook with all appliances (except microwave/dishwasher) and a spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout ,new furnace a new tankless water heater and security system .Large storage shed and off street parking for multiple cars. Easy freeway and bus access, close to coffee shops, shopping and minutes to downtown Seattle . Available Now! Rental price $1650.00 per month Security deposit $1650.00. Pets not preferred willing case by case to accept 1 small dog under 15lbs with a NON-Refundable $350.00 pet deposit. Please drive by before calling or emailing to schedule a tour. Colleen@acernw.com 425-977-4067

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4985129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 N 145th St have any available units?
1631 N 145th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 N 145th St have?
Some of 1631 N 145th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 N 145th St currently offering any rent specials?
1631 N 145th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 N 145th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 N 145th St is pet friendly.
Does 1631 N 145th St offer parking?
Yes, 1631 N 145th St offers parking.
Does 1631 N 145th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 N 145th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 N 145th St have a pool?
No, 1631 N 145th St does not have a pool.
Does 1631 N 145th St have accessible units?
No, 1631 N 145th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 N 145th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 N 145th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University