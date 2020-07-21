1631 N 145th St

Amenities

North Seattle/Shoreline 2BD1BA - Cute, bright and light 2BD 1BA Haller Lake area Rambler available now. This home is on large corner lot, fully fenced with garden areas, 2 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom, it has good size modern kitchen with eating nook with all appliances (except microwave/dishwasher) and a spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout ,new furnace a new tankless water heater and security system .Large storage shed and off street parking for multiple cars. Easy freeway and bus access, close to coffee shops, shopping and minutes to downtown Seattle . Available Now! Rental price $1650.00 per month Security deposit $1650.00. Pets not preferred willing case by case to accept 1 small dog under 15lbs with a NON-Refundable $350.00 pet deposit. Please drive by before calling or emailing to schedule a tour. Colleen@acernw.com 425-977-4067



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4985129)