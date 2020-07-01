All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:24 AM

1412 NW 61st Street

1412 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Bon Micheal is offering a spacious, top-floor, 2 Bedroom / 1.75 Bath apartment home. This unit offers a dishwasher, disposal, full washer/dryer, fireplace, and a deck. Excellent Ballard location near coffee shops, retail and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation. Building is located on a quiet street not far from 15th and Market. Garage parking available. Rent: $2095 $900 security deposit Please inquire as to available garage-parking Utilities billed separately This is a No Pet/ No Smoking property. To schedule a viewing, please contact Kurt at 206-484-1091 or via email at kurt6635@aol.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure -->

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 NW 61st Street have any available units?
1412 NW 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 NW 61st Street have?
Some of 1412 NW 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 NW 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 NW 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 NW 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1412 NW 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1412 NW 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1412 NW 61st Street offers parking.
Does 1412 NW 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 NW 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 NW 61st Street have a pool?
No, 1412 NW 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 NW 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 NW 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 NW 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 NW 61st Street has units with dishwashers.

