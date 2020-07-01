1412 NW 61st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access

Bon Micheal is offering a spacious, top-floor, 2 Bedroom / 1.75 Bath apartment home. This unit offers a dishwasher, disposal, full washer/dryer, fireplace, and a deck. Excellent Ballard location near coffee shops, retail and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation. Building is located on a quiet street not far from 15th and Market. Garage parking available. Rent: $2095 $900 security deposit Please inquire as to available garage-parking Utilities billed separately This is a No Pet/ No Smoking property. To schedule a viewing, please contact Kurt at 206-484-1091 or via email at kurt6635@aol.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure -->