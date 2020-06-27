1409 N. Northgate Way #A

Amenities
Townhome in Northgate Seattle - Well kept townhome! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, and cherry cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the living room. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and to maintain renter's insurance. This is a must see townhome!
We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.
---Kitchen with island
---Granite Counter tops
---Stainless Steel Appliances
---Private deck
---bath off master
---carport parking
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a88e335050
- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
No Pets Allowed
