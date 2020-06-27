All apartments in Seattle
1409 N. Northgate Way #A

1409 North Northgate Way · No Longer Available
Location

1409 North Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Townhome in Northgate Seattle - Well kept townhome! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, and cherry cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the living room. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and to maintain renter's insurance. This is a must see townhome!
We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.
---Kitchen with island
---Granite Counter tops
---Stainless Steel Appliances
---Private deck
---bath off master
---carport parking

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a88e335050
- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4165918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have any available units?
1409 N. Northgate Way #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have?
Some of 1409 N. Northgate Way #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 N. Northgate Way #A currently offering any rent specials?
1409 N. Northgate Way #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 N. Northgate Way #A pet-friendly?
No, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A offer parking?
Yes, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A offers parking.
Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have a pool?
No, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A does not have a pool.
Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have accessible units?
No, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 N. Northgate Way #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 N. Northgate Way #A does not have units with dishwashers.
