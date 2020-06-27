1409 N. Northgate Way #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Townhome in Northgate Seattle - Well kept townhome! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a center island, and cherry cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the living room. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and to maintain renter's insurance. This is a must see townhome!

We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split into 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history.

---Kitchen with island

---Granite Counter tops

---Stainless Steel Appliances

---Private deck

---bath off master

---carport parking



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/a88e335050

- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589

- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4165918)