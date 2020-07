Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access media room 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments concierge e-payments green community guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Century is at the epicenter of the best that Seattle has to offer. Next to the Seattle Center and minutes from downtown Seattle, the waterfront, South Lake Union, Queen Anne and Belltown, The Century is also close to Amazon's global headquarters, top restaurants and vibrant retail. The Space Needle is so close it feels like you can reach out and touch it.



The Century is honored to be recognized as the Community of the Year by the Washington State Multi-Family Housing Association.



The spacious apartments at The Century feature high end finishes, tall ceilings, large kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, private patios along with an expansive roof top deck, fitness center and high tech theater.