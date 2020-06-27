All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 4:14 PM

13009 14th PL NE

13009 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13009 14th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13009-14th-pl-ne?p=Company

Lovely updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on quiet dead end street. Main level has living room, separate dining area, updated kitchen with full appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bedroom with its own private bath. The lower level has an additional newly done 4th bedroom with a fireplace that could also be used as a family room. Hardwood floors throughout entire house. 2 car garage with a laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Fully fenced backyard. Landlord building new deck which will be great for entertaining and BBQs. Small pet considered on c/c basis. Electric heat with AC.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small pet only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 14th PL NE have any available units?
13009 14th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 14th PL NE have?
Some of 13009 14th PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 14th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
13009 14th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 14th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13009 14th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 13009 14th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 13009 14th PL NE offers parking.
Does 13009 14th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13009 14th PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 14th PL NE have a pool?
No, 13009 14th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 13009 14th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 13009 14th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 14th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13009 14th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
