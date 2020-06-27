13009 14th PL NE

Amenities

Lovely updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on quiet dead end street. Main level has living room, separate dining area, updated kitchen with full appliances, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Master bedroom with its own private bath. The lower level has an additional newly done 4th bedroom with a fireplace that could also be used as a family room. Hardwood floors throughout entire house. 2 car garage with a laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Fully fenced backyard. Landlord building new deck which will be great for entertaining and BBQs. Small pet considered on c/c basis. Electric heat with AC.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Small pet only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.