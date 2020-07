Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry conference room dog park fire pit lobby nest technology pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Jackson is a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use apartment community located at the busy intersection of 23rd & Jackson in the heart of the Central Area with easy access to Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, and the International District. Residents will enjoy ground-floor retail amenities including a grocery store.