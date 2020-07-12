/
/
/
pinehurst
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11550 8th Ave NE
11550 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2030 sqft
Charming Home in Northgate Neighborhood **AVAILABLE JULY**YouTube Video Available - Welcome to this charming home on the border of Northgate and Pinehurst neighborhoods. Two minutes to Target, Northgate Transit Center and QFC.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1018 Ne 112th St
1018 Northeast 112th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,895
2040 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing huge studio in Seattle. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, , storage, washer dryer, bamboo floors, mirrored walls, washer dryer in unit, ramp to door, loft style open space, and retail space.
Results within 1 mile of Pinehurst
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
26 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
19 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,900
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2339 NE 130th St
2339 Northeast 130th Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1801 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home - Seattle - This charming 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home is nestled in a cozy Seattle neighborhood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2707 NE 123rd St
2707 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3bed3bath townhouse for rent - Property Id: 316727 move-in date: 9/1/2020. very convenient location. walk to local shops and bus stops. loaded with natural light, attached 1 car garage,plenty off-street parking spots.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1109 NE 146th St
1109 Northeast 146th Street, Shoreline, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
2480 sqft
1109 NE 146th St Available 08/07/20 Great Home For Rent - Recently remodeled back in 2017! Large (2700 sf) 5 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms single-family house on cul-de-sac available for rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14359 19th Ave. NE
14359 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1600 sqft
Conveniently located stand-alone 3 bedroom 2.25 bath Townhouse in North Seattle - Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.25 bath stand-alone townhome in North Seattle's Kenwood neighborhood. Open design kitchen features stainless appliances & walk-in pantry.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10755 Burke Ave N
10755 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom condo Northgate. One bedroom is a LOFT. Washer and dryer are located in the building and are shared by other condo owners. Laundry is coin operated. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for electrical.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
1 of 32
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
2021 NE 98th Street
2021 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1530 sqft
Maple Leaf/Lake City Home - Available April 4th! Spacious four bedroom, mid-century rambler for rent in the Maple Leaf neighborhood.
1 of 8
Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
1936 NE 127th Street
1936 Northeast 127th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
900 sqft
Located in Olympic Hills on the edge of Lake City, this midcentury apartment offers great space and a large yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 NE 164th St lower
127 Northeast 164th Street, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
small two bedroom basement apartment in house - Property Id: 138752 Ridgecrest neighborhood close to all amenities you need.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11507 26th Ave NE #C
11507 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
11507 26th Ave NE #C Available 08/08/20 Victory Heights Townhome ~ North Seattle - Available August 8th! Welcome to Victory Heights! This tastefully updated 2 bedrooms plus den and 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12522-A 26th Ave NE
12522 26th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1550 sqft
12522-A 26th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Exceptional and Spacious Townhome - Exceptional quiet and private end unit. Spacious enough for furniture, storage, and extra parking. Enjoy tile, hardwoods, carpet, skylights, vaulted ceilings.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WANorth Lynnwood, WA