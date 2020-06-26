All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1061 E Miller ST
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1061 E Miller ST

1061 East Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

1061 East Miller Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1061 E Miller ST Available 07/01/19 Charming Craftsman Style House For Rent 2bd 1 bath in Capitol Hill! - $2700 1061 East Miller St. Seattle, WA 98102
This Charming Capital Hill two story 1908 updated Craftsman Style Home is 1100sq ft of living space plus a 700 sq ft basement! 2 bedrooms, 1full bathroom, hardwood floors, and gas heat and gas water heater. The home has all new plumbing and water heater throughout. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath both bedrooms have walk in closets, both bedrooms are light and bright! The kitchen has lots of charm newer appliance and eating space! There is a formal dining room and comfy living room with large picture windows. The windows are double insulated. The dry basement where the laundry facilities and mechanical room are located plus loads of storage and two car tandem driveway off street parking. The home is right across the street from Seattle Prep School and a quick 5 min drive to UW campus. Easy Access to get on I-5 and close to all major bus lines.

(RLNE4946401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

