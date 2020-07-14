Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments online portal smoke-free community

In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today! Delridge Crossing is a cutting-edge community with incredible amenities and engaging social spaces near the heart of the city. Our 1 and 2 bedroom homes have versatile and spacious floor plans that are sure to fit your lifestyle.