Delridge Crossing.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive dog breeds, but not limited to: Pit bull (American Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Akita (American/Japanese), Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff (Fila Brasilero), Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canario, Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse Dogo Argentino, Drogue De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, or any mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Restricted Poisonous or Exotic Breeds: Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws).