Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Delridge Crossing

2425 SW Webster St · (206) 823-1653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free
Location

2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-02 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit E-05 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit D-02 · Avail. now

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-02 · Avail. now

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit G-01 · Avail. now

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit G-03 · Avail. now

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delridge Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today! Delridge Crossing is a cutting-edge community with incredible amenities and engaging social spaces near the heart of the city. Our 1 and 2 bedroom homes have versatile and spacious floor plans that are sure to fit your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive dog breeds, but not limited to: Pit bull (American Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Akita (American/Japanese), Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff (Fila Brasilero), Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canario, Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse Dogo Argentino, Drogue De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, or any mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Restricted Poisonous or Exotic Breeds: Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws).
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Delridge Crossing have any available units?
Delridge Crossing has 8 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Delridge Crossing have?
Some of Delridge Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Delridge Crossing is offering the following rent specials: One month free
Is Delridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Delridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Delridge Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Delridge Crossing offers parking.
Does Delridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Delridge Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Delridge Crossing have a pool?
No, Delridge Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Delridge Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Delridge Crossing has accessible units.
Does Delridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delridge Crossing has units with dishwashers.

