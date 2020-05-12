All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:31 PM

6131 162nd Place Southeast

6131 162nd Place Southeast · (855) 351-0683
Location

6131 162nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 5 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Lakemont living at its finest with private cul-de-sac location. Two-story millwork framed entry, open-concept gourmet kitchen with large chef's island, formal living room with tiered architectural ceiling. Luxurious master suite leading through French doors to an outdoor sitting room. Entertain friends with your own media room, lower level rec room, fitness center and upper level bonus room. Heated outdoor great room off kitchen with wine cellar add the perfect finishing touches.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6131-162nd-pl-se-bellevue-wa-98006-usa/ac6fc576-a4e7-43c2-9613-fad8e51ec367

(RLNE5521399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have any available units?
6131 162nd Place Southeast has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have?
Some of 6131 162nd Place Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 162nd Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
6131 162nd Place Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 162nd Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 162nd Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 6131 162nd Place Southeast does offer parking.
Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6131 162nd Place Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 6131 162nd Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 6131 162nd Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 162nd Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 162nd Place Southeast has units with dishwashers.
