northwest bellevue
222 Apartments for rent in Northwest Bellevue, Bellevue, WA
14 Units Available
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
11 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
4 Units Available
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
4 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
10 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,495
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
1 Unit Available
Park East Apartments
1400 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1210 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park East Apartments in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1256 Bellevue Way NE #2
1256 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2db, 2ba Condo Downtown Bellevue in Tranquil Setting - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.
1 Unit Available
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202
10401 Northeast 32nd Place, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
827 sqft
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo.
1 Unit Available
1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1
1296 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1092 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, newly remodeled with new appliances, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment property rental in the Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, WA.
1 Unit Available
726 98th Ave NE
726 98th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1580 sqft
726 98th Ave NE Available 07/20/20 726 98th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Cape Cod style home. 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. Located outside of Downtown Bellevue a few blocks from Bellevue Square.
1 Unit Available
2538 102nd Ave NE
2538 102nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2270 sqft
Delightful 4 bedroom home in the desirable Clyde Hill neighborhood. Your kitchen boast granite countertops with an informal eating nook looking out to an oversized deck.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Bellevue
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
16 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
30 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,481
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
18 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,875
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
21 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,398
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,864
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
38 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
13 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
29 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1019 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
35 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,482
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
33 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,635
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,308
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,552
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
10 Units Available
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
