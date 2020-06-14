Apartment List
151 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
19 Units Available
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
110 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
728 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Crossroads
14 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Northwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Crossroads
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
520 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Overlake
45 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
686 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Northeast Bellevue
10 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
750 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Northeast Bellevue
13 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
775 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
667 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Newport
5 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
650 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Crossroads
26 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
750 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 14 at 07:30pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 07:30pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,530
572 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

