159 Apartments for rent in Downtown Bellvue, Bellevue, WA
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,875
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,398
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,864
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
38 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1019 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,482
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,635
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,308
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,552
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
10 Units Available
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
16 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,555
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
100 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,735
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,699
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
55 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,595
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1284 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
32 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,717
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,903
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
68 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,065
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1051 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,795
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,649
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
1145 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WANewcastle, WATukwila, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAWoodinville, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WABurien, WASeaTac, WAFairwood, WAWhite Center, WABothell West, WAKlahanie, WAMountlake Terrace, WAAlderwood Manor, WAMill Creek East, WADes Moines, WAMartha Lake, WA