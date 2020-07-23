/
king county
1305 Apartments for rent in King County, WA📍
17 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,579
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
83 Units Available
Midtown 64
24615 64th Avenue South, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,629
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,626
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
973 sqft
There is something magical about living in a brand-new apartment community. It’s a place where you can make your mark. Set the pace. Be seen (or unseen) as it suits you.Our location is ideal. Head north toward Seattle or Bellevue in minutes.
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
10 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,645
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
54 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
18 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
34 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,152
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
986 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
9 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
14 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
18 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
13 Units Available
Belltown
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,015
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,890
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
22 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1134 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
7 Units Available
South Lake Union
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,929
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,293
1057 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
19 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,167
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
32 Units Available
Ballard
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
6 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,021
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,508
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
6 Units Available
Fremont
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,653
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,217
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
7 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,292
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,358
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
19 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
