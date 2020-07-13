Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Park in Bellevue earns its name with arboretum-style community surroundings while still connecting you to the convenience and excitement of downtown Bellevue and the greater Seattle metro. Along with its stunning natural beauty and aesthetically pleasing homes that complement the surrounding landscape, this pet-friendly community provides a year-round pool and sheltered spa, as well as a comfortable resident lounge with free Wi-Fi and a wide-screen TV. At the end of each day, return home to a one or two bedroom apartment featuring a tiled, wood-burning fireplace and a private patio or balcony overlooking a wooded glen.