Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Park in Bellevue

1515 Bellevue Way NE · (360) 203-3289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1445E · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511D · Avail. now

$2,949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1449C · Avail. Jul 18

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park in Bellevue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Park in Bellevue earns its name with arboretum-style community surroundings while still connecting you to the convenience and excitement of downtown Bellevue and the greater Seattle metro. Along with its stunning natural beauty and aesthetically pleasing homes that complement the surrounding landscape, this pet-friendly community provides a year-round pool and sheltered spa, as well as a comfortable resident lounge with free Wi-Fi and a wide-screen TV. At the end of each day, return home to a one or two bedroom apartment featuring a tiled, wood-burning fireplace and a private patio or balcony overlooking a wooded glen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park in Bellevue have any available units?
Park in Bellevue has 3 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Park in Bellevue have?
Some of Park in Bellevue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park in Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
Park in Bellevue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park in Bellevue pet-friendly?
Yes, Park in Bellevue is pet friendly.
Does Park in Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, Park in Bellevue offers parking.
Does Park in Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park in Bellevue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park in Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, Park in Bellevue has a pool.
Does Park in Bellevue have accessible units?
No, Park in Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does Park in Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
No, Park in Bellevue does not have units with dishwashers.

