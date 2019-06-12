Living in Bellevue, Seattle

Bellevue is a city located across Lake Washington from Seattle. Oftentimes, it’s referred to as Seattle’s satellite city. With many companies like T-Mobile and Expedia being headquartered in the area, Bellevue attracts young professionals from all over the country.

Neighborhood Guide to Bellevue

Bellevue definitely has a different vibe than Seattle. It’s more calm and laid-back and can be seen on multiple lists of best cities to live in. In fact, it scored an A+ in Apartment List’s Annual Renter Confidence Survey. If you are planning to move to Bellevue, don’t forget to check out our comprehensive neighborhood guide!

Things to do in Bellevue

Hike in nearby Cougar Mountain Park, rent a motorboat to cruise the waterways of Bellevue or take a short drive to enjoy Seattle’s nightlife. Located between the bustling Emerald City and serene forests, Bellevue has a lot to offer to people that don’t want to sacrifice the comfort of a more suburban lifestyle for the attractions of a big city. For more recommendations, check out our list of things to do in Bellevue.

Where to eat and drink in Bellevue

If you enjoy fresh seafood and good wine, Bellevue is the place to be. For detailed recommendations check out our list of best places to eat and drink in the area.