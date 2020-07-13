139 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Bellevue, WA

AL
$
40 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
13 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,649
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
12 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
32 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,717
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,903
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
$
98 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,735
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
17 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
24 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,795
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,620
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,308
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
$
41 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
2 Units Available
Woodridge
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
855 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
24 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,547
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
16 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,395
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
8 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown.
24 Units Available
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Bellvue
1125 102nd Ave NE #3
1125 102nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
671 sqft
1125 102nd Ave NE #3 Available 08/01/20 Great Downtown Bellevue Living in this Spacious Condo! - A wonderful & exciting location in the heart of downtown Bellevue is one short block away from Bellevue Square, Microsoft, and an array of amazing

1 Unit Available
Northwest Bellevue
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202
10401 Northeast 32nd Place, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
827 sqft
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo.

1 Unit Available
West Bellevue
425 Bellevue Way SE
425 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
425 Apartments are located in downtown Bellevue, close to Bellevue Square Mall, Lincoln Center, Bellevue Park, Bellevue High School and vast entertainment and dining experiences.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
14425 NE 40th St Unit C104
14425 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Bellvue
1085 103rd Ave NE, #321
1085 103rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bellevue One Bedroom Condo - Rent this beautiful like-new condo in the heart of Down Town Bellevue. Minutes walk to Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook Bellevue Downtown Park & Bellevue Square. Spacious 1 bed 1 bath (walk in shower).

1 Unit Available
Downtown Bellvue
1100 106th Ave NE #308
1100 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,500
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1100 106th Ave NE #308 Available 08/05/20 Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Water, sewer, garbage for an additional $50 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
1112 176th Avenue Northeast
1112 176th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Fantastic ADU / MIL basement unit, fully remodeled with the most modern and high end finishes. Large open area, plus private bathroom and bedroom. UPDATED EVERYTHING. Available August 1st. Act now! Call Daniel 206 430 2973. daniel.
Rent Report
Bellevue

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents decline sharply over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,929 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,402 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,402 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

