Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving car charging cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal smoke-free community

At City Square Bellevue you're near everything Bellevue has to offer with quick access to major freeways, upscale shopping and dining, and walking distance to major employers. Our smoke-free community is in the Bellevue school district, with highly ranked schools. These homes feature stainless steel appliances, hard surface flooring and new lighting, plus open floor plans, a breakfast bar, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. Enjoy our fitness center, interior courtyard with picnic areas and grills, business center and garage parking.