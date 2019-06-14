6 Must-Try Restaurants in Bellevue, Washington

Seastar via Instagram

Ah, Bellevue. A developer’s haven with an impossibly ritzy mall and the cleanest streets in King County. Amazing outdoor recreation opportunities are at your fingertips. However, most importantly, there are some to die for restaurants. New to Bellevue, and looking for the best places to grab a bite? Here are a few of our favorites.

1 . Daniel’s Broiler

Daniel’s Broiler provides some of the best grub and food in the city. Steak is the name of the game, and they believe in combining this with seafood. Whether it’s a ribeye, filet mignon, or Dungeness crab legs… you really can’t go wrong here. Your steak, your way, cooked to perfection. Find this haven atop the Hyatt hotel and enjoy those rooftop views.

2 . Musashi’s

Being so close to the water, you’ll likely get seafood cravings pretty frequently in Bellevue. What better way to satisfy them by indulging in some mouthwatering sushi. Here you’ll find the perfect quality-to-affordability ratio. A perfect example of this being their famous chirashi bowl. A stacked assortment of sashimi over rice is an amazing value at $15.50. If sashimi isn’t your style, take your pick at one of Musashi’s many fresh rolls.

3 . Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

This is another affordable joint in the midst of high-end Bellevue. But class it does not lack! Nor popularity, especially on the weekends. Talk about a hot spot. Their handmade soup is conjured from scratch, and they offer a substantial menu of noodle bowls that look like they came directly from a Miyazaki film. And it’s healthy! This can easily become a new haunt if you’re not careful.

4 . Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar

Now we’re getting into the serious ritz. This is fine dining for sure, and you’re in for a treat. The dishes themselves are like works of art, even before they get to your mouth. Seastar’s raw bar is seafood at its best, and their ahi & shrimp poke bowl is the perfect crossroad between health and flavor. With a good-size list of fine wines to accompany their stellar seafood, you won’t care about the bill. Whether it’s for date night or a birthday, make this your new spot for special occasions.

5 . Garlic Crush

With the way Garlic Crush prepares its meats, it’s must-try for new Bellevue residents. Garlic is one of those love-it-or-hate-it deals, but if you’ve got a crush on its unique flavor, this Mediterranean cuisine is not to be missed. The gyro plate is out of this world. The exquisitely spiced masterpiece of grilled veggies and rotisserie beef and lamb is delicious. And garlic lovers of the world… you have to try these garlic fries. It’s also affordable and fast-casual, making it the perfect lunch spot.

6 . Purple Cafe and Wine Bar

This is not a pub, readers. It’s a wine bar. Great Fremont Troll of the bridge, just look at this list of drinks! Purple means business, that much is clear. Pair a drink from the massive selection with some local favorites, like the lobster mac n cheese and baked brie. Make it for happy hour, which is available every day from 3pm-6pm. Indulge in the discounted small plates and make the most of the $2 off wine and beers.