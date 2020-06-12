Apartment List
157 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Downtown Bellvue
19 Units Available
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1017 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1132 sqft
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1208 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Wilburton
27 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Overlake
42 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
996 sqft
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crossroads
4 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Northeast Bellevue
9 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Bellvue
78 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1051 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Crossroads
14 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Northeast Bellevue
13 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 11 at 06:18pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 11 at 06:18pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1184 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Bellvue
112 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10045 NE 1st St
10045 Northeast 1st Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1237 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10700 NE 4th St. #912
10700 Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1848 sqft
LOCATION!!!! 2BD/2BA Condo in Beautiful Bellevue Towers - This 1,575 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bellevue Towers. Bellevue Towers is a Eco-luxury 2 story tower.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10610 NE 9th PL #2103
10610 Northeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1132 sqft
WASHINGTON TOWER BEAUTY - This Washington tower 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den floor plan is unique. It has a wonderful double sided gas fireplace. The dining room opens onto the spacious patio with a view.

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

