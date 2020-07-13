Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
98 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,735
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
6 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Factoria
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
15 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,699
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
54 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,595
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1284 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Factoria
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Crossroads
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Factoria
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
32 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,717
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,903
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
40 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated July 10 at 04:07pm
2 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents decline sharply over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,929 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,402 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,402 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

