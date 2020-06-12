Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

189 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Factoria
5 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crossroads
10 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1017 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
$
West Lake Hills
13 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Bellvue
41 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1286 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Northeast Bellevue
34 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Factoria
7 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1090 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Northwest Bellevue
16 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1208 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
996 sqft
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crossroads
4 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Northeast Bellevue
9 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Bellvue
77 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1051 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Crossroads
14 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

