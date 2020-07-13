All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Colonial Square

1616 156th Ave NE · (425) 320-4706
Location

1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 270 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
cable included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
playground
putting green
If you’re looking for an apartment in Bellevue, WA, that offers high-end, affordable urban living and sets the standard for service and quality, you’ll love Colonial Square Apartment Homes. You’ll appreciate our fresh approach to modern living near shopping, dining, entertainment, and top employers including Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing.

Colonial Square has been carefully designed and renovated with your comfort and style in mind. Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans to find the perfect one-bedroom apartment that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in your modern kitchen with elegant granite countertops, a sleek black or stainless-steel appliance package, high-end maple cabinetry, and a convenient breakfast bar. You’ll love the special touches like large windows to let in plenty of natural sunlight, contemporary flooring, designer finishes, and your choice of paint colors.

Just step outside your front door to discover our wonderful commu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: First Applicant: $28, Additional Applicant: $18
Deposit: $400 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Covered Carport: $30/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Colonial Square have any available units?
Colonial Square has 3 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Square have?
Some of Colonial Square's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Square currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Square is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Square offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Square offers parking.
Does Colonial Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Square have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Square has a pool.
Does Colonial Square have accessible units?
No, Colonial Square does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Square does not have units with dishwashers.

