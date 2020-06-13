Apartment List
/
WA
/
bellevue
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,243
1250 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1062 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Factoria
7 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,080
1582 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$15,980
3901 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,220
1487 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
19 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1370 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
39 Units Available
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1845 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
77 Units Available
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1269 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
1600 154th AVE SE
1600 154th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1600 154th AVE SE Available 07/01/20 BELLEVUE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE & LARGE GARAGE! - *$4540/month rent plus utilities & Landscaping upkeep costs; Available August 2020* *4 bed, Office/Flex, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10448 SE 19th St
10448 Southeast 19th Street, Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, Desirable Enatai (short term) - Short Term: 6 month, then month to month- up to 9 - 12 months possible. Desirably located in Enatai. Gorgeous chef kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator. built-in cabinets through out.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
16622 NE 19th Pl
16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA
16622 NE 19th Pl Available 06/15/20 Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3704 169th Ave NE
3704 169th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Basement in Bellevue - This charming 2 story home with a fully finished basement is located just minutes from Microsoft in Bellevue.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
1050- 149th Place S.E.
1050 149th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 bed 2 bath Lake Hills Bellevue - Modern tri-level home featuring: hardwoods throughout, granite countertops & SS appliances, breakfast nook off the kitchen, 3 BR on upper floor w shared full bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10698 SE 2nd St
10698 Southeast 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2225 sqft
Great Townhome for rent - One of the 8 new Townhomes in Envision Northwest Bellevue. This community is just minutes to world class shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, hospitals, schools and transit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
4243 164th Ave SE
4243 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
Issaquah School District, Premier Location - $3250/month. Tri level on large lot, circular drive. 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths. Separate downstairs entrance for guests/in home business. Generous master bedroom suite. Issaquah School District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10990 NE 12Th St
10990 Northeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA
Location! Location! Location! without making any sacrifices. - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
1035 156th Avenue North East 30
1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
12917 SE 23rd St
12917 Southeast 23rd Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
12917 SE 23rd Street, Bellevue: 3 bed House for Lease - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home for lease close to Factoria in Bellevue. Nice private backyard - clean. Kitchen/Living Room with new paint. End of cul-de-sac. Available for 12 month lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
415 161st Pl SE
415 161st Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
Newly remodeled house with AC. - Remodeled Lake Hills single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house features a natural light filled living room with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10506 SE 10th Ct
10506 Southeast 10th Court, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,095
2100 sqft
10506 SE 10th Ct Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House in Convenient Bellevue Location - Beautiful 2011-Built Home in the Torello Community just a few blocks from Main St and Downtown Bellevue with Easy Access to I-405 & I-90.

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents declined significantly over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,422 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased slightly in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,422 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Bellevue.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments under $1,400Bellevue Apartments under $1,600Bellevue Apartments under $1,800
    Bellevue Apartments with BalconyBellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool
    Bellevue Apartments with Washer-DryerBellevue Cheap PlacesBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Furnished ApartmentsBellevue Luxury PlacesBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
    West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
    FactoriaNewport

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
    University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
    City University of Seattle