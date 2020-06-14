Apartment List
/
WA
/
bellevue
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellevue renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Northwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1184 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Factoria
5 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,765
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
996 sqft
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Crossroads
3 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 10:57pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,870
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
1623 146th Ave se
1623 146th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1050 sqft
1623 146th Ave se Available 08/01/20 Mid century rambler on corner lot - Fantastic and charming 3 bed with hardwood floors throughout and super large windows. Washer and dryer in the unit, galley kitchen and large corner lot with fenced backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
1600 154th AVE SE
1600 154th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,540
2580 sqft
1600 154th AVE SE Available 07/01/20 BELLEVUE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE & LARGE GARAGE! - *$4540/month rent plus utilities & Landscaping upkeep costs; Available August 2020* *4 bed, Office/Flex, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10700 NE 4th St. #912
10700 Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1848 sqft
LOCATION!!!! 2BD/2BA Condo in Beautiful Bellevue Towers - This 1,575 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bellevue Towers. Bellevue Towers is a Eco-luxury 2 story tower.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Hills
11058 Northeast 33rd Place, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
842 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo, Bellevue - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10506 SE 10th Ct
10506 Southeast 10th Court, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,095
2100 sqft
10506 SE 10th Ct Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House in Convenient Bellevue Location - Beautiful 2011-Built Home in the Torello Community just a few blocks from Main St and Downtown Bellevue with Easy Access to I-405 & I-90.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
14411 NE 10 Pl
14411 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2400 sqft
14411 NE 10 Pl Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING -Rare large 2 Story 4BRD, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
12942 Se 23rd St
12942 Southeast 23rd Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3000 sqft
Stunning remodeled two story home located in the sought-after community of Woodridge features a vastly open floor plan with luxury finishes throughout. Step into your home to enjoy a formal dining area that looks out onto the quiet neighborhood.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
2680 139th Avenue Southeast
2680 139th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
1767 sqft
Amazing west-facing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Eastgate. Light-filled interior boasts open concept family room & kitchen, formal living & dining areas, large front deck, private back patio & 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
425 Bellevue Way SE
425 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
425 Apartments are located in downtown Bellevue, close to Bellevue Square Mall, Lincoln Center, Bellevue Park, Bellevue High School and vast entertainment and dining experiences.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
2440 140th Avenue North East
2440 140th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
651 sqft
Available now! In Innisglen, 2 bedroom/1 bath 651 Sf condo in Bellevue. This cozy condo has all stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful marble counter tops. Hardwood flooring and a full size front load stacking washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3019 168th Ave NE
3019 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1880 sqft
Convenient Location! Available for Rent Now! This immaculately updated single story rambler with freshly painted interior walls, new carpet, hardwood floors, 4 bed, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wilburton
1 Unit Available
12613 SE 4th Pl
12613 Southeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1820 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943 Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.

1 of 21

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Factoria
1 Unit Available
4333 123rd Ave SE
4333 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature.
City Guide for Bellevue, WA

Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bellevue, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bellevue renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments under $1,400Bellevue Apartments under $1,600Bellevue Apartments under $1,800
Bellevue Apartments with BalconyBellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool
Bellevue Apartments with Washer-DryerBellevue Cheap PlacesBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Furnished ApartmentsBellevue Luxury PlacesBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle