Apartment List
/
WA
/
bellevue
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bellevue renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Northeast Bellevue
36 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Bellvue
21 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,113
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Bellvue
10 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,266
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northeast Bellevue
13 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
110 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,845
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crossroads
14 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
Northwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Crossroads
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Overlake
42 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,551
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
18 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,000
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1127 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Factoria
5 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,765
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Woodridge
110 Units Available
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 10:57pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,870
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 10:56pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,660
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
225 112th Ave NE
225 112th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,895
340 sqft
Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10045 NE 1st St
10045 Northeast 1st Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1237 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
2440 140th Avenue North East
2440 140th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
651 sqft
Available now! In Innisglen, 2 bedroom/1 bath 651 Sf condo in Bellevue. This cozy condo has all stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful marble counter tops. Hardwood flooring and a full size front load stacking washer and dryer in the unit.
City Guide for Bellevue, WA

Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bellevue, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bellevue renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellevue 3 BedroomsBellevue Accessible ApartmentsBellevue Apartments under $1,400Bellevue Apartments under $1,600Bellevue Apartments under $1,800
Bellevue Apartments with BalconyBellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with GymBellevue Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBellevue Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Apartments with Pool
Bellevue Apartments with Washer-DryerBellevue Cheap PlacesBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Furnished ApartmentsBellevue Luxury PlacesBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle