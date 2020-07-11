214 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Crossroads
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Factoria
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,402
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
18 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,655
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,308
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,472
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,552
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
30 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1019 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
67 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,065
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1051 sqft
Blu Bellevue is all about you.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,795
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Factoria
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
109 Units Available
Woodridge
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
1145 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Woodridge
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
855 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents decline sharply over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,929 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,402 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,402 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

