187 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
29 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,600
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
12 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,402
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
101 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,735
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
$
109 Units Available
Woodridge
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,815
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1218 sqft
Located in one of the Seattle region's newest developments, our Bellevue apartments in Spring District are a core part of innovation in local housing.
Last updated July 9 at 05:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,649
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
1145 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,508
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,902
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset
5590 Highland Dr
5590 Highland Drive, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2680 sqft
5590 Highland Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family House - Bellevue - 2680sf home in a 9080sf lot. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 fireplace in this lovely well maintained home in desirous community of Somerset.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
17125 SE 47th St
17125 Southeast 47th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
3260 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house with finished basement - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom well appointed home includes two stories plus a large finished daylight basement and gorgeous mountain view located in the desirable Sky Mountain/ Lakemont neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4120 sqft
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
12115 SE 9th Pl
12115 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1940 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath in the heart of Bellevue - Bellevue Schools!!! Secluded, Bavarian style 2 story home in a naturally wooded setting. Endless possibilities on this .59 acre property.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
1035 156th Avenue North East 30
1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Lake Hills
14418 SE 9th Place
14418 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious remodeled house with AC. - Wonderful location in cul-de-sac convenient neighborhood to shopping & schools. This house features large yard,RV parking, garden space & greenhouse. Newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
17002 NE 38th Pl
17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile).

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilburton
12412 NE 4th Pl
12412 Northeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2250 sqft
12412 NE 4th Pl Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Bellevue
10487 Southeast 19th Street
10487 Southeast 19th Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
890 sqft
Cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bath, corner lot home located in quiet Enatai neighborhood! Recently renovated with fresh paint, new flooring in multiple rooms and new roof. Spacious 2-car garage and open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
13626 NE 7th St #F4
13626 Northeast 7th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
13626 NE 7th St #F4 Available 08/15/20 Bellevue Condo - Immaculate and fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers privacy and a spacious open floor plan in a safe neighborhood community in the heart of Bellevue.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
16721 NE 9th St
16721 Northeast 9th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
1260 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bellvue
10700 NE 4th St. #912
10700 Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,220
1848 sqft
LOCATION!!!! 2BD/2BA Condo in Beautiful Bellevue Towers - This 1,575 square foot condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bellevue Towers. Bellevue Towers is a Eco-luxury 2 story tower.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Bellevue
10698 SE 2nd St
10698 Southeast 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2225 sqft
Great Townhome for rent - One of the 8 new Townhomes in Envision Northwest Bellevue. This community is just minutes to world class shopping, dining, entertainment, parks, hospitals, schools and transit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bellvue
10610 NE 9th PL, #902
10610 Northeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1132 sqft
10610 NE 9th PL, #902 Available 08/10/20 2 BED, 1.75 BATH DOWNTOWN BELLEVUE LUXURY VIEW CONDO FOR RENT NOW! - *$3095/month rent; Available August 2020; Tenant pays Electric & W/S/G $150/month* *2 Bedroom, 1.
Rent Report
Bellevue

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bellevue rents decline sharply over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,929 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,402 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,402 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

