newport
167 Apartments for rent in Newport, Bellevue, WA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5768 110th SE
5768 110th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2170 sqft
Remodeled single family house in Bellevue - Welcome to the #KimberleeParkCalibrate. Well built, with plenty of room upstairs and down, its elevation gives a taste of Lake Washington to the eyes. Two min from the Newcastle Park & Ride off I-405.
Results within 1 mile of Newport
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
4 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
855 sqft
A charming community just minutes away from the creek and area parks. Located in a quiet area. Each home features oversized closets, updated appliances and lots of storage. Near Factoria Shopping Center.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101
2630 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
885 sqft
2630 118th Avenue SE #6-101 Available 07/17/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Bellevue Condo, Recently Updated, Great Location!! - Light and bright corner unit condo. Lots of nice upgrades including newer wood flooring, carpet, stainless appliances and cabinets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5590 Highland Dr
5590 Highland Drive, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2680 sqft
5590 Highland Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family House - Bellevue - 2680sf home in a 9080sf lot. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 fireplace in this lovely well maintained home in desirous community of Somerset.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 118th Ave SE
2720 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1105 sqft
Bright and Private 2BD End Unit, West Bellevue - This Condo is Bright & Light & Positive. Brand new carpet and new appliances and new faucets and more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
7550 129th Place SE
7550 129th Place Southeast, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Boren! 7550 129th Place SE #D105 Newcastle, 98056. 3 bed, 1.75 baths. 1272sqft.
1 of 21
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4333 123rd Ave SE
4333 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Lovely rustic haven with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a backyard amidst a lovely backdrop of nature.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 131st Ln SE #J-6
3809 131st Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1150 sqft
3809 131st Ln SE #J-6 Available 08/05/20 Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Factoria - Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Functional kitchen, dining room w/ slider out to a private deck w/ city & mountain views. Living room has fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12223 SE 80th Way
12223 Southeast 80th Way, Newcastle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13265 SE 55th Pl
13265 Southeast 55th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
13265 SE 55th Pl Available 07/19/20 Well maintained home located in convenient neighborhood. - Newly updated window, paint, range and microwave. Kitchen with granite counter top and pull-out shelves.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4806 136th Place SE
4806 136th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3530 sqft
4806 136th Place SE Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed + Den, 2.75 bath in the quiet Somerset Bellevue area with excellent school district - 4806 136th PL SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. Right in Somerset area. 4 bedrooms + Den, 2.75 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Newport
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
