206 Apartments for rent in Crossroads, Bellevue, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
15 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 156th Avenue North East 30
1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13626 NE 7th St #F4
13626 Northeast 7th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
13626 NE 7th St #F4 Available 08/01/20 Bellevue Condo - Immaculate and fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers privacy and a spacious open floor plan in a safe neighborhood community in the heart of Bellevue.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1007 156th Ave NE Unit #B212
1007 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Gorgeous, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.
Results within 1 mile of Crossroads
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14418 SE 9th Place
14418 Southeast 9th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious remodeled house with AC. - Wonderful location in cul-de-sac convenient neighborhood to shopping & schools. This house features large yard,RV parking, garden space & greenhouse. Newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16721 NE 9th St
16721 Northeast 9th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
1260 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
2440 140th Avenue North East
2440 140th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
651 sqft
Available now! In Innisglen, 2 bedroom/1 bath 651 Sf condo in Bellevue. This cozy condo has all stainless steel kitchen appliances and beautiful marble counter tops. Hardwood flooring and a full size front load stacking washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16622 NE 19th Pl
16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3450 sqft
Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint. Upper level has an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
14306 NE 2nd Place
14306 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2450 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Bellevue/Glendale. 14306 NE 2nd Place, Bellevue 98007. 4 bed, 2.75 bath, 2450sqft.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12613 SE 4th Pl
12613 Southeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1820 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 202943 Fully Furnished House with well equipped Kitchen with all essentials. Barbecue Grill available on Deck. Short term stays are ok, we will lease for a minimum of 1 month and up to 12 months.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2404 165th Pl NE
2404 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1470 sqft
2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.
