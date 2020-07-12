/
northeast bellevue
224 Apartments for rent in Northeast Bellevue, Bellevue, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
5 Units Available
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
12 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4120 sqft
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17002 NE 38th Pl
17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14425 NE 40th St Unit C104
14425 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16721 NE 9th St
16721 Northeast 9th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
1260 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16622 NE 19th Pl
16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3450 sqft
Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint. Upper level has an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2404 165th Pl NE
2404 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1470 sqft
2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 167th Avenue NE
916 167th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1810 sqft
916 167th Avenue NE Available 08/28/20 For RENT: Stunning Northeast Bellevue Remodel 3 br - 1 3/4 bath - Stunning Remodel located in Northeast Bellevue ... near Microsoft. 3 br - 1 3/4 Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Bellevue
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,645
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments in Bellevue, Washington. Features newly renovated apartments, stainless steel appliances, private patio or balcony, in-home washer and dryer and plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
15 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
