eastgate cougar mountain
144 Apartments for rent in Eastgate-Cougar Mountain, Bellevue, WA
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
24 Units Available
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6728 153rd Pl SE
6728 153rd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2940 sqft
6728 153rd Pl SE Available 08/15/20 Luxury Living At Its Finest In Bellevue! - Please email to schedule a tour: forro.nick@gmail.com Impeccably maintained home with all the updates you need! Corner lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
6131 162nd Place Southeast
6131 162nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6200 sqft
Lakemont living at its finest with private cul-de-sac location. Two-story millwork framed entry, open-concept gourmet kitchen with large chef's island, formal living room with tiered architectural ceiling.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
10 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
54 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,487
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,632
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,445
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5590 Highland Dr
5590 Highland Drive, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2680 sqft
5590 Highland Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Single Family House - Bellevue - 2680sf home in a 9080sf lot. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 fireplace in this lovely well maintained home in desirous community of Somerset.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13265 SE 55th Pl
13265 Southeast 55th Place, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Well maintained home located in convenient neighborhood. - Newly updated window, paint, range and microwave. Kitchen with granite counter top and pull-out shelves.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4044 171 Ave SE
4044 171st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2760 sqft
4044 171 Ave SE Available 08/07/20 Sweeping View of Lake Sammamish! - Pre-listing for August move in. No in-person showing until after 7/31/2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3019 162 Pl SE
3019 162nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2400 sqft
3019 162 Pl SE Available 08/08/20 Live the good life! - To view this home go to: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals Available Now...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4356 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #A141
4356 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1159 sqft
Beautiful Townhome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath in Issaquah - Perfect I-90 location - updated townhome close to all amenities. This updated townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
14429 Southeast 37th Street
14429 Southeast 37th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1700 sqft
- Large 1700 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 1.75 bath, Den, Living room with fireplace, family room and two sliding doors leading to large, private back yard. - New roof in 2019. - Central Air Conditioning.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
17 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,465
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,550
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
32 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,582
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
32 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
35 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,700
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
