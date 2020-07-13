133 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Bellevue, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:52pm
4 Units Available
West Lake Hills
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
850 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,302
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,395
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,388
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
840 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$900
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,301
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
University District
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,233
249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alloy in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Roosevelt
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Tukwila Hill
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:53am
5 Units Available
Belltown
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,224
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated with convenient access to transportation and major employers, as well as entertainment. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and luxurious bathtubs. Community boasts a 24-hour gym, green courtyard and available garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.

July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bellevue Rent Report. Bellevue rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bellevue rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bellevue rents decline sharply over the past month

Bellevue rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bellevue stand at $1,929 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,402 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bellevue's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bellevue, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bellevue

    As rents have increased marginally in Bellevue, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bellevue is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Bellevue's median two-bedroom rent of $2,402 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bellevue's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bellevue than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Bellevue is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

