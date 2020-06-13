Apartment List
104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA

Finding an apartment in Bellevue that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Downtown Bellvue
27 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,655
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,254
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,715
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,700
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1088 sqft
Close to Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, I-405, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods, Overlake Hospital. Pet-friendly apartments with bike racks and storage, package acceptance, business center.
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Northeast Bellevue
13 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,399
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
$
Downtown Bellvue
111 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,845
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
974 sqft
The Madison Bellevue Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Crossroads
14 Units Available
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Northwest Bellevue
16 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Crossroads
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
$
Overlake
43 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,551
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1184 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Downtown Bellvue
19 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,000
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1127 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1062 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Factoria
5 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Northeast Bellevue
9 Units Available
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,765
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
City Guide for Bellevue, WA

Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bellevue, WA

Finding an apartment in Bellevue that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

