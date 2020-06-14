162 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, WA with garage

Apartment List
Bellevue apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
Northwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1184 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bellvue
19 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,000
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1127 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1062 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Bellvue
2 Units Available
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,765
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Downtown Bellvue
4 Units Available
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,295
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
719 sqft
Excellent location, close to public transportation, parks and entertainment. Apartments feature all electric kitchens, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community has elevator, garage and on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crossroads
3 Units Available
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
1000 sqft
Nearby schools: Stevenson Elementary, Odle Middle School, Sammamish High School, Highland Middle School. Close to Bellevue Square, Enatai Beach Park, Wilburton Park, Lake Hills Shopping Center, SR 405, I-90, and SR 520. Amenities include putdoor spa, heated outdoor pool, next to Rapid Ride.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 10:57pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,870
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 10:56pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,660
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
West Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
2680 139th Avenue Southeast
2680 139th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
1767 sqft
Amazing west-facing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Eastgate. Light-filled interior boasts open concept family room & kitchen, formal living & dining areas, large front deck, private back patio & 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
225 112th Ave NE
225 112th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,895
340 sqft
Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10487 Southeast 19th Street
10487 Southeast 19th Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
890 sqft
Cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bath, corner lot home located in quiet Enatai neighborhood (and currently being renovated)! Spacious 2-car garage and open floor plan. Living room is equipped with fireplace and large window oversees the front lawn.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
10045 NE 1st St
10045 Northeast 1st Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1237 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3540 Lake Washington Blvd #210
3540 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
889 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1 bed/bath in Factoria - Immaculate & spacious top floor unit with vaulted ceiling. This is about 890 sq one bedroom unit tugged away on Lake Washington Blvd minutes to I405 in Factoria.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
177 107th Ave NE #708
177 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020 Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10990 NE 12Th St
10990 Northeast 12th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2660 sqft
Location! Location! Location! without making any sacrifices. - 360 Tour Walk-Through - https://my.matterport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
10506 SE 10th Ct
10506 Southeast 10th Court, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,095
2100 sqft
10506 SE 10th Ct Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House in Convenient Bellevue Location - Beautiful 2011-Built Home in the Torello Community just a few blocks from Main St and Downtown Bellevue with Easy Access to I-405 & I-90.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
1 Unit Available
415 161st Pl SE
415 161st Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1790 sqft
Newly remodeled house with AC. - Remodeled Lake Hills single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house features a natural light filled living room with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
1100 106th Ave NE #509
1100 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,490
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - Welcome to urban living at the The Palazzo, downtown Bellevue's premier concrete and steel mid-rise condominium. Enjoy afternoon sun from this 5th floor west facing studio with city & mountain views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
12917 SE 23rd St
12917 Southeast 23rd Street, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
12917 SE 23rd Street, Bellevue: 3 bed House for Lease - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home for lease close to Factoria in Bellevue. Nice private backyard - clean. Kitchen/Living Room with new paint. End of cul-de-sac. Available for 12 month lease.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
1035 156th Avenue North East 30
1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
City Guide for Bellevue, WA

Nestled in the suburban nirvana of Washington Lake's east banks. Bellevue is a shining example of comfortable suburban living on clean streets for all to enjoy.

Having trouble with Craigslist Bellevue? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bellevue, WA

Bellevue apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

